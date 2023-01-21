In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, some youths were seen performing stunts on a moving bike in Meerut. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 15-second video clip shows some youths risking their life and even putting other people's life in danger as they perform stunts on bike on the busy street of Meerut. As per reports, the video is from Meerut’s Faiz E Aam inter college area. Police took cognisance of the video after it went viral and have launched probe. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Viral Video: Man Enters Bank With Hammer, Damages Counters and Attacks People in Bihar's Katihar; Arrested.

Watch Viral Video:

