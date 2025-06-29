The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours. Vinay Shankar Pandey, Commissioner of Garhwal Division, Uttarakhand, confirmed the news. Pandey said that the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours due to the heavy rain alert. "Instructions have been given to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar," he added. Aryan Aviation Operations Suspended for Char Dham Yatra After Copter Crash.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended for Next 24 Hours

Uttarakhand | Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours in view of the heavy rain alert. Instructions have been given to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar,… pic.twitter.com/nQ4pvNaPti — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025

