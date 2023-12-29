Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, December 29, spoke about Ram temple inauguration and the opposition rejecting invitations for the consecration ceremony. "Everyone waited for a long time for the Ram Temple, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, this has been possible. People from around the world will be able to witness this historic moment," he said. Pushkar Singh Dhami also slammed the opposition and said that people who are refusing to attend the inauguration never wanted the Ram temple to be constructed. "The Congress party, especially Kapil Sibal have tried their best to obstruct the path towards the development of Ram temple...It is useless to expect anything from them," he stated. Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration: Voting on Lord Ram Lalla's Idol Today, Temple Trust to Select Best Among Three Designs.

Everyone Waited for a Long Time for the Ram Temple

#WATCH | Delhi: On Ram temple inauguration and opposition rejecting invitations for the consecration ceremony, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Everyone waited for a long time for the Ram Temple, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, this has been possible.… pic.twitter.com/Td2Z4QsqDH — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)