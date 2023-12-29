Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Voting to decide the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple next month, is to be held on Friday, sources said.

As per sources, the voting will take place at the meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"All three designs, made by separate sculptors, would be put on the table. The one idol that will get the most votes will be installed at the consecration of the shrine on January 22," sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old--Ram Lalla--would be selected among three designs.

"The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look about it will be selected," he said.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex along with the top official of the district.

The inspection came ahead of the consecration ceremony, scheduled next month, and just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple city.

"The work is not being done hastily, rather it is being done qualitatively by investing enough time into it," Misra said while speaking to ANI.

"The construction work has been categorised into three phases. The first phase will be completed by December 2023, the second phase, when the construction of the temple will be completed, will be carried out in January and the third phase includes the construction work in the complex," he added.

Misra also instructed the officials to complete the work of security equipment being installed along with the 'welcome gate' and canopy on Janmabhoomi Path under any circumstances by December.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

