According to the Chamoli Police, a section of NH 109 between Gairsain and Karnprayag washed away on Thursday night as a result of heavy rainfall. People are trapped on both sides of the road travelling from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital. On Friday, July 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, advising residents to stay away from rivulets, rivers, and rain drains. Landslide in Uttarakhand Photos and Video: Road Washed Away Due to Heavy Rock Fall in Pithoragarh, 300 People Get Stuck.

Portion o National Highway Washed Away in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | As per the Chamoli Police, due to heavy rains late last night, a part of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 has been washed away. People going from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital are stranded on both sides of the road. pic.twitter.com/g2791vtaX8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2023

