Micro tunnelling expert Arnold Dix expressed confidence in the rescue efforts for the 41 men trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. In a video statement, Dix mentioned that the drilling and augering had faced challenges, and they were reconsidering their approach after the mountain resisted the auger. He emphasised the priority of ensuring the safety of the trapped individuals. Dix assured that despite the hurdles, the team is exploring multiple options and remains optimistic about bringing the 41 men home by Christmas. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Update: BRO Personnel To Quickly Transport Machines for Vertical Drilling to Hill Top (Watch Video).

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation

VIDEO | "The drilling, augering has stopped. It's too much for the auger (machine), it is not going to do anything more. We are looking at multiple options, but with each option we are considering how do we make sure that 41 men come home safe and we don't hurt anyone. The… pic.twitter.com/tFvg0hCemb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)