Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the boat accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday, January 18, 2024. “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected”, PMO’s official handle wrote in a tweet on X. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, it added. For the unversed, ten students were killed after boat capsized in the Harni Lake in Vadodara. Vadodara Boat Accident: 10 Students Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Harni Lake, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Expresses His Condolences on Tragedy (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Harni Lake Boat Accident

