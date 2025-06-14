A massive fire broke out in Gujarat's Valsad today, June 14. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at a scrap warehouse in Vapi's Lavachha industrial area at 11:45 AM. It is also reported that stored plastic and flammable materials intensified the blaze. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. That said, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Vapi's Lavachha Industrial Area

Valsad, Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Vapi's Lavachha industrial area at 11:45 AM. Stored plastic and flammable materials intensified the blaze. No casualties were reported. Cause of the fire remains unknown pic.twitter.com/FL8tYqEZik — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)