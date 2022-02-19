Veteran Kannada actor Kalatapasvi Rajesh has passed away at the age of 89 in Bengaluru. Reports suggest that Kalatapasvi Rajesh was hospitalised since February 9 after he suffered from respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passed away in Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 19, 2022

