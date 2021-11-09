Flag officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has been appointed as the next chief of naval staff by the government. The present Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, retires from service on 30th November, 2021

