The Congress launched a scathing criticism of the BJP-led Gujarat government after a video surfaced showing the son of senior official Sameer Shah allegedly hosting a liquor party at the SAMS 49 farmhouse in Surat’s Althan area. In the video, Shah’s son is seen openly consuming alcohol and clashing with police when they attempted to stop the party. Calling the incident a “complete failure of governance,” Congress leaders said it exposes the hypocrisy of Gujarat’s so-called dry status and reflects the growing impunity among the kin of powerful officials. Meanwhile, according to the TOI, chemical businessman Samir Shah and his friend Vraj Shah have been arrested after seizing liquor outside the K'Antarvan restaurant on Thursday, October 16. Rahul Gandhi Slams Narendra Modi Government, Says 'Biggest Threat Facing India Today Is Systematic Attack on Democratic System'.

Congress Slams BJP Govt After Sameer Shah’s Son Gets Into Fight With Gujarat PSI After Police Raid Liquor Party

આમ તો ગુજરાતમાં કહેવાતી દારૂબંધી છે, ત્યારે ખુલ્લેઆમ દારૂની પાર્ટી યોજતા, આ કાયદાના ધજાગરા ઉડાડતો જોવા મળ્યો સમીર શાહનો દીકરો. આ ઘટના સુરતના અલથાણ સ્થિત SAMS 49 ફાર્મહાઉસમાં બની છે, જ્યાં અધિકારીઓના લાયઝનર નો દીકરો આ બર્થડે પાર્ટીમાં ખુલ્લેઆમ પાર્ટી કરતો દેખાયો વિડિયોમાં સ્પષ્ટ… pic.twitter.com/RNaAPe3G7h — Ahmedabad City Congress (@INCAhmedabad) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ahmedabad Congress). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

