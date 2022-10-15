In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Sandeep Chauhan, husband of BJP councilor Seema Chauhan, was beaten up in the police station. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sandeep Chauhan can be seen being beaten by a mob. According to reports, Chauhan was beaten on suspicion of misbehaving with a woman cleaner. Video: Man Hit by Speeding Bike in Maharashtra’s Satara; Road Accident Caught on CCTV Camera.

BJP Councilor Seema Chauhan’s Husband Beaten Up

इंदौर में BJP पार्षद सीमा चौहान के पति संदीप चौहान की थाने में हुई पिटाई | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/yf2pedKFbq — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 14, 2022

