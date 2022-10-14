In a bizarre incident, Bhind panchayat vice president Shailendra Singh Bhadoria was caught on camera taking a leak on the banner of BJP district president Devendra Singh Narvariya. In the video, the panchayat VP can be seen tearing down the banner and then urinating on it. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Gujarat Congress MLA Anant Patel Protests After Being Attacked by BJP Functionary; FIR Registered (Watch Video).

Bhind Panchayat VP Urinates on Banner:

