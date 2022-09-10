A miscreant stole Rs 10 lakh in broad daylight from the cash counter of a district cooperative bank in Mathura taking advantage of bank officials being busy with customers. The incident took place in Chaumuhan town of Jaint police station area on Thursday. The theft was captured on the CCTV camera of the bank. The video shows a thief swiftly put two bundles of cash of Rs 5 lakh each in his bag and fled from the spot.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)