In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a Class 10 student shot his teacher thrice with a country-made pistol. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the student can be seen shooting at his teacher in Sitapur. As per reports, the student shot the teacher as he was upset after the teacher scolded him over a dispute with another student. After shooting the teacher, the accused fled from the spot. Reports also suggest that the teacher is stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

Upset Over Being Scolded, Student Shoots Teacher in UP

Video: Class 10 Student Shoots Teacher Thrice In UP https://t.co/Nu1mUbLOdz pic.twitter.com/b9njp6aXaX — NDTV (@ndtv) September 24, 2022

