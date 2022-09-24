In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a Class 12 student opened fire at the school Principal with an illegal weapon and fled away. According to reports, there was a dispute between the student and his classmate yesterday which was intervened by the Principal. "The Principal is admitted to hospital. We're searching the student," ASP South NP Singh said.

Student Opens Fire at Principal in UP

