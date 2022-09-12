A husband caught his wife roaming with her lover on scooty in Agra after which drama ensued on road. A video has gine viral on social media which shows the husband chasing the wife along with their daughter. Police challaned the lover of the wife after the drama under section 151. The wife of the man living in Sikandra area had a love affair with the businessman. The man was married 10 years ago and has a daughter. On Sunday, the wife left the house without informing and in search of her, the man came out with his daughter.

Watch Video:

प्रेमी के साथ स्कूटी पर घूम रही पत्नी को पति ने पकड़ा, बीच सड़क पर हुआ हंगामा मामला आगरा के सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस ने किया प्रेमी का 151 में चालान किया है। pic.twitter.com/I8uVwa3FpB — Rahul Ahir (@rahulahir) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)