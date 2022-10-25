A mentally ill man was tied to an electric pole and brutally thrashed in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Khudra village under Tamkuhi police station area. The viral video shows a man beating the mentally ill man as he is tied to a pole. While the incident happens, people can be seen surrounding the crime scene, however no one comes to the man’s rescue. UP Shocker: Policeman Brutally Thrashes Youth For Trying to Defuse Tension Between Man Performing Stunts on Bike And Cop in Jhansi, Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

चोरी के शक में मंद बुद्धि व्यक्ति को बिजली के पोल से बांध कर पिटाई का वीडियो वॉयरल हो रहा है। यह मामला कुशीनगर के तमकुही राज थाना क्षेत्र के खुदरा का है| pic.twitter.com/VwS1sc5vzI — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 25, 2022

