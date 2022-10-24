In a shocking incident, a policeman brutally thrashed a youth of Jhansi after he was allegedly trying to de-escalate a spat between a man performing stunts on a bike and the cop. The incident from UP’s Jhansi has gone viral on social media and shows the policeman brutally thrashing the man who jumped in to defuse the tension between a policeman and the youth. However, to his surprise the man, too, faced similar treatment. The video shows the policeman dragging the man by his hair as he fails to defend himself against the use of arbitrary power by the authority. The police personnel can be seen almost shoving the man down to the ground as the crowd tried to intervene but is stopped. The policeman by the end of the video can be seen holding the man by his hair as he continues to make a phone call. Video: Snake Found Under Patient’s Bed in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, Second Such Incident This Month

Policeman Brutally Thrashes Man in Jhansi:

