In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane district, a speeding tempo allegedly hit an autorickshaw in Dombivli. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a speeding tempo can be seen coming from behind an smashing into an autorickshaw. The tempo then goes on to hit a few bikes parked on the side of the road. The auto was filled with school students who had a narrow escape after their vehicle was hit by the tempo. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

Tempo Hits a Rickshaw in Dombivli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)