A woman was allegedly beaten black and blue by a mob over suspicion of practicing witchcraft. The mob suspected the woman sacrificed her toddler, as the body of the toddler was recovered from the house of the woman. The mob later thrashed the woman mercilessly. The villagers then tied her to a pole, stripped her naked, and beat her up. Karnataka Mob Lynching: Dalit Teen, Mother Tied to Electric Pole, Thrashed Over Suspicion of Theft in Chikkaballapur, 10 Booked.

Woman Thrashed Over Suspicion of Witchcraft:

Trigger Warning- Violence बिहार के दरभंगा में बच्चे की मौत के बाद एक महिला पर डायन का आरोप लगाकर उग्र भीड़ ने उसे बिजली के खंभे से बांधकर खूब पीटा,निर्वस्त्र किया,बच्चे का शव रखकर कहा- जिंदा करो !! pic.twitter.com/P53QJWJvu8 — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) October 1, 2022

