‘Vande Bharat’ express broke the record of the bullet train on its third trial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday by achieving the speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The semi-high speed train is set to run on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route in the next few weeks.

Watch Video:

The trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted between Ahmedabad & Mumbai today. This indigenously prepared Self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/hdG9B8uNuI — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)