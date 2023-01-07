A video of a man allegedly assaulting a passenger on a moving train has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place at Samastipur district in Bihar when two Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly thrashed a passenger at Dholi station. In the 1-minute 21-second vide clip, one TT can be seen pulling the passenger when another TT comes and starts hitting the passenger. As per reports, an argument broke out between the passenger and the TT when the latter came to check tickets. Following this, the TT pulled the passenger from his seat. Reportedly, the passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Watch Video:

चलती ट्रेन में युवक को पीटने वाले दोनों शख्स TT हैं, मामला चाहे जो हो. ऐसा सलूक… जब लोग लगातार मना कर रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/i2q4r8RpHE — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)