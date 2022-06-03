Several workers of a garment firm fell ill after inhaling poison gas following a leakage at a seeds factory at Atchutapuram in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh Friday afternoon. The employees, all women, of the Quantum Seed Company ran for their lives as a pungent gas leaked causing nausea and dizziness. All injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Visuals showed unconscious women workers being taken to a medical facility. The gas leak was not fatal and the condition of all workers is said to be stable.

#AP #vishakha Several hospitalised due to gas leakage at a SEZ in Achutharapuram.Tension prevailed as gas leaked at Brandix, Atchutapuram on Friday.Those who were present at the company ran away from the spot, feeling discomfort and uneasiness.@rpbreakingnews @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/kOonAYnuXb — Vikram Jain (@JainVikramAp) June 3, 2022

