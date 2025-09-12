The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly stopping the VIP slip darshan. It is reported that the temple will also remove the VIP gallery. A journalist on X said that every devotee's entry to the Banke Bihari Temple will be only through the entry gate. The development comes a few days after a clash broke out between devotees and security at the temple over access to the VIP darshan area. It is reported that the police had to step in to solve the situation. The viral clip shows female devotees clashing with the security personnel present inside the Banke Bihari Temple premises. The temple compound was packed with devotees when the incident occurred. In the video, women devotees are seen slapping the security personnel, who are also seen retaliating. ‘No Mini Skirts, Torn Jeans’: Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan Urges Devotees to ‘Dress Modestly’.

Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan to Sop VIP Slip Sarshan

विश्व प्रसिद्ध बांके बिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन में VIP पर्ची से दर्शन बंद होंगे। VIP गैलरी हटाई जाएगी। प्रत्येक श्रद्धालु की एंट्री सिर्फ एंट्री गेट से होगी। इस मंदिर में VIP दर्शन के लिए ही सबसे ज्यादा मारामारी मचती है। इसी बात का करोड़ों रुपया चंदा रोज आता है। pic.twitter.com/OqSv02VYHq — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 12, 2025

Clash Erupts at Banke Bihari Temple Between Devotees and Security

🚨 Chaos at Banke Bihari Temple 🚨 A clash broke out between devotees and security over access to the VIP darshan area. Police had to step in to mediate as tensions turned the temple premises into a battleground.#BankeBihari #Vrindavan #TempleClash #DarshanDispute pic.twitter.com/pdIZLSMGSv — Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) September 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Giupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)