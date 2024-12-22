Vrindavan, December 22: The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has issued an appeal to devotees, urging them to dress respectfully while visiting the temple. The management has requested visitors to avoid wearing attire such as mini skirts, torn jeans, half pants, night suits, and leather belts, emphasising the importance of preserving the cultural dignity and sanctity of the temple.

Munish Sharma, the temple manager, explained that many devotees, particularly tourists, arrive in casual attire inappropriate for a religious setting. To address this, the temple has put up banners along roads leading to the temple, displaying prohibited clothing and reminding visitors that it is a place of worship, not a tourist destination. New Dress Code for Hindu Devotees Visiting Bengaluru Temples Kicks in Today; Only Traditional Attire Allowed, Shorts, Torn Jeans Prohibited.

The appeal comes ahead of the anticipated New Year’s rush, during which the temple sees an influx of devotees. The management has urged both men and women to cooperate with the new guidelines to maintain decorum on the premises. Rajasthan Temple Dress Code: Two Temples in Jaipur Introduce Dress Code for Devotees, Ban Entry in Mini Skirt, Jeans, Shorts and Frock.

The initiative has been supported by other temples in Vrindavan. The Thakur Shri Radha Damodar temple has also put up boards advising devotees to avoid “indecent clothing,” while the Pagal Baba temple issued a similar notice.

The temples have used banners, media channels, and local outreach to communicate these guidelines. Authorities hope this move will help preserve the temple’s traditional values and ensure a respectful environment for worshippers. Visitors have been asked to adhere to the guidelines and support the arrangement during their visits.

