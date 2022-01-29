Beating the Retreat ceremony is taking place at Vijay Chowk in Delhi as part of the country's 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

1,000 Made in India drones make different formations as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony and to mark 75 Years Of Independence, that being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Beating Retreat 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Conclusion of Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi.

Here is the Video:

#WATCH | 1000 Made in India drones make different formations as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi pic.twitter.com/aSrE5krh0R — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Here are the Images:

Delhi: 1000 Made in India drones make different formations as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/4a30cu0qQu — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

