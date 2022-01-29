Beating the Retreat ceremony is taking place at Vijay Chowk in the national capital as part of the country's 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Watch Live:

#WATCH live: Beating Retreat ceremony being held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi https://t.co/e2dtBDvwhk — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)