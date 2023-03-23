A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Valsad in Gujarat on Thursday morning. As soon as the officials were informed, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations are currently underway. Further information into the incident is awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Restaurant in Khan Market, No Casualty Reported.

Valsad Fire Video

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Valsad, Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Rz6WsEfLMd — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

