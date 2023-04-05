The Chennai Airport Customs on April 3 intercepted a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi. After examination, the customs officials found gold weighing 1796 gms valued at Rs 95.15 lakh concealed inside an electric motor. The gold was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, of 1962. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 49-second video clip shows officials recovering gold from the electric motor. Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit Seize 1139 Grams of Gold Worth Rs 52 Lakh From Dubai Passenger at Kochi Airport (See Pic).

Gold Seized From Abu Dhabi Passenger

#WATCH | Chennai Airport Customs intercepted a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on April 3. On examination gold weighing 1796 gms valued at Rs 95.15 lakh concealed inside an electric motor was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. (Video source: Customs) pic.twitter.com/ztDFlbmoCw — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

