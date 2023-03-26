The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kerala on Sunday seized 1139 grams of gold worth Rs 52.5 lakhs at Kochi airport. As per reports, the gold was seized from a passenger identified as Saifulla - a native of the Malappuram district. Police officials said that the passenger arrived at Kochi airport from Dubai. Kerala: Customs Seizes Four Gold Capsules Worth Rs 53 Lakh From Dubai Passenger at Kochi Airport (See Pic).

Dubai Passenger Nabbed With 1139 Grams of Gold

Kerala | Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 1139 grams of gold worth Rs 52.5 lakhs at Kochi airport. A passenger, identified as Saifulla - a native of Malappuram district who was coming from Dubai, nabbed. pic.twitter.com/k2tmRWfBdq — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

