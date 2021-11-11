TP Chatram Police Station’s inspector E Rajeswari rescued a 28-year-old man who had been presumed dead after a tree branch fell over him on Thursday morning. She can be seen carrying the unconscious man on her shoulder to autorickshaw in a bid to save his life.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here. (Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)