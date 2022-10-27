Thick layer of toxic foam continues to float on the surface of the Yamuna river in the national capital on Thursday ahead of the Chhath puja festival. The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.

Toxic foam in Yamuna:

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy pollution and toxic foam seen in river Yamuna ahead of #ChhathPuja. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj today. pic.twitter.com/d2BXlTjQQi — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

