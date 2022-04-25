NDRF personnel rescued one person from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi this afternoon. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the building collapse was reported. Rescue operation is still underway.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Delhi: NDRF personnel rescued one person from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/VJ5uVAnMqb — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

