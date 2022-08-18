Due to heavy downpours in a few regions of Surat, a flood-like situation occurred in the low-lying areas of the city on August 17. The traffic has been seemingly affected as most parts of the city were waterlogged due to heavy rain.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Flood-like situation in low-lying areas in Surat, due to heavy rains in the region (17.08) pic.twitter.com/r3RQ1JFqEI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

