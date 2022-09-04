A video of students of a Gujarat school indulging in a traditional dance is going viral on social media. In the 1-minute 36-second video clip, students of Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya in Tapi's Ambach village can be seen performing the traditional Bamboo dance, which is also called Cheraw dance. The dance form is a traditional tribal dance of Mizoram.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat: The students of Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya in Tapi's Ambach village indulge in the traditional Bamboo dance, also called Cheraw dance. The dance form is a traditional tribal dance of Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/HzdepRVrRA — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

