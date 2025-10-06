Today, October 6, the Election Commission announced the schedule for by-elections to be held in the upcoming month. As per the announcement, by-elections in eight assembly constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will take place along with the Bihar assembly elections 2025 on November 14. Earlier, Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, said that assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, with polling on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: EC Announces Schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls; Voting on November 6 and 11, Result on November 14.

By-Elections in Eight Seats on November 11, Counting on November 14

BYE ELECTION IN 08 ACs OF 07 STATES/UT Details 👇 #ByeElections pic.twitter.com/Eunli9FrMF — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 6, 2025

