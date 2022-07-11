As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Gujarat, Valsad reels under flood-like situation as many parts of the district remains inundated amid heavy rainfall. According to reports, the the flood-like situation will worsen in Valsad, as water continues to enter low-lying areas.

Check tweets:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Valsad reels under flood-like situation as many parts of the district inundate amid heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/REWi9bLKiK — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

#WATCH | Gujarat: Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, as water enters low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/FO8BNCFYja — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

