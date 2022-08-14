A 6,600 feet long Tricolour yatra was taken out in Jhajjar in Haryana as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, an aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day 2022.

Watch Video:

