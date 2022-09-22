Haryana is reeling under heavy rainfall. Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rains in Gurugram. It can be seen in the video, that the highway is submerged under water after heavy rains. People are forced to travel in chest deep water due to floods caused due to heavy rains on the highway.

Watch: Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Inundated Due to Waterlogging

#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Gurugram expressway inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/anHlIPWyw0 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)