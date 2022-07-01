The annual nine-day-long Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath has begun on Friday witnessing a huge throng of devotees arriving in Puri. The Rath Yatra is organised after a gap of 2 years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Huge crowds of devotees throng the #JagannathRathYatra as it begins in Puri, Odisha pic.twitter.com/USTn3rMhUm — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

