The freezing weather conditions continue in Jammu and Kashmir as the temperature continued to plummet across the valley. Pahalgam on Monday night received the first snowfall of the season as the mercury dropped below-freezing temperatures. The weather department has predicted more snowfall in the coming days. Amid this, netizens enjoyed the white paradise and shared the breathtaking visuals of the snowfall. Snowfall in Kashmir: Sonamarg, Yousmarg and Other Places Turn Into White Paradise (Watch Video).

Snowfall in Pahalgam:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam received light snowfall last night. As per IMD, Pahalgam will witness a minimum temperature of -6.0°C today pic.twitter.com/BaStg1R8zK — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Breathtaking!

Paradise Indeed!

