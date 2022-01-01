Long queues of commuters were seen outside Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi on the New Year 2022. Revellers thronged Connaught Place on Saturday. As per COVID-19 guidelines, Delhi metros are running with 50 percent capacity. Notably, Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On Saturday, Delhi reported eported 2,716 COVID-19 cases, almost 51 percent higher than yesterday. The positive rates njumps to 3.64 percent in the national capital.

Tweet By ANI:

#WATCH | Long serpentine queues of commuters seen outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station as revellers throng to Connaught Place on the #NewYear Delhi metro trains are running at 50% capacity under the 'yellow' alert issued to curb the fresh wave of #COVID19 infections pic.twitter.com/joLB8uO8Bv — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)