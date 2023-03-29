A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the blaze erupted at a hotel in the Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore. Several fire tenders are present at the spot to douse off the fire. So far, no casualty has been reported. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Fibre Factory in Indore, No Casualty Reported.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Hotel in Indore

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore. Several fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ohRAfDefcv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 29, 2023

