Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed Chief Secretary and DGP to remove Jhabua Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Tiwari for using abusive language while talking to a tribal student. The video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordering removal of Jhabua SP is going viral on social media. "Shift Jhabua SP immediately. The language he is using is indecent. How can one talk to children in such a language? Shift him immediately," Chouhan is seen telling Chief Secretary and DGP.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Immediate Removal of Jhabua SP:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: In the meeting held today in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the CS and DGP to remove Jhabua SP with immediate effect. (Video Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/s11nCwwqb8 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)