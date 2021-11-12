A flood warning has been issued in Madurai as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet as against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing incessant rains for the past few days, leading to flooding and massive waterlogging in Chennai and other areas.

See ANI Tweet

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | Flood warning issued as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet pic.twitter.com/lFtFDnZ5T6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

