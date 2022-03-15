Amid increasing fuel prices over the last couple of years, people have switched to public modes of transport. But Shaikh Yusuf, who hails from Aurangabad and works as a lab assistant in Maharashtra commute to work on his horse named Jigra, as he can't afford petrol. He bought the horse during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fuel Price Hike: Tamil Nadu Couple Receives Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions on Their Wedding, Video Goes Viral.

#WATCH Maharashtra | Aurangabad's Shaikh Yusuf commutes to work on his horse 'Jigar'. " I bought it during lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn't plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute," he said (14.3) pic.twitter.com/ae3xvK57qf — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

