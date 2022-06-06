Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said that the main reason behind rising Corona cases in Nagpur is migrants coming from Delhi. "Most cases are from Delhi out of the 35 cases traced today. I feel we should do tracing at airport itself & make max efforts for testing in urban-rural areas," he said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Min Nitin Raut says, "Main reason behind rising Corona cases in Nagpur is migrants coming from Delhi. Most cases are from Delhi out of the 35 cases traced today. I feel we should do tracing at airport itself&make max efforts for testing in urban-rural areas." pic.twitter.com/K9SS65Qw4d — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)