BJP MP Hema Malini grabbed media attention with a controversial statement about Bollywood actresses contesting for elections. In a recent event, media personnel asked Malini of her take on speculations of Bollywood queen Kangana Ranawat contesting for the Mathura election, the veteran actress tauntingly replied, 'its good, you want only Bollywood actresses to contest elections, bring Rakhi Sawant too, She'll also become'.

Watch Hema Malini's Dig on B'wood Actresses:

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become." pic.twitter.com/wgQsDzbn5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

