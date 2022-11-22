On Tuesday, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander spoke on ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Dwivedi said that the military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in interest of both nations. "But if broken at any time, we'll give them a befitting reply," he said. Pune Road Accident: Two Four-Wheelers Damaged After Speeding Container Hits Divider on Navale Bridge (Watch Video).

Ceasefire Agreement Between India and Pakistan

#WATCH | Military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we'll give them a befitting reply: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on ceasefire agreement b/w India & Pak pic.twitter.com/4pouLDaWx9 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

